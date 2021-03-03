Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
March 3 2021 2:48pm
Foggy morning ahead: March 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Moisture build-up near the ground will lead to more foggy mornings. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, March 3.

