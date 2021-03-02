Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 2 2021 9:52pm
02:36

Jay Sharrers: How BC’s own broke the colour barrier in the NHL

Squire Barnes catches up with the legendary Jay Sharrers, the first black referee in the NHL.

Advertisement

Video Home