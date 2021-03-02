Surveillance video shows RCMP officers after shooting at Nova Scotia fire hall

Surveillance video from inside and outside the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade hall on April 19, 2020 shows two RCMP officers who shot their weapons at the fire hall. A report from the province’s Serious Incident Response Team said the officers acted reasonably during the incident and should not face criminal charges. The report said, “The totality of the evidence establishes that the (officers) had reasonable grounds to believe the person they saw, who was disobeying their orders, was the mass murderer who had, in the preceding hour, killed three more persons.” The RCMP has not commented on the video at this time.