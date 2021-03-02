Saskatchewan’s top doctor on province moving to 4-month period between shots
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab explained why the province is looking at extending the period between the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to four months, stating that data shows “high efficacy” after one dose for over three months. He said inoculating the majority of the population with a first dose before administering a second dose would help protect against a “variant-fuelled” third wave.