Canada
March 2 2021 4:47pm
02:03

New pharmacy looking to become safe haven for LGBTQ+ community

Boyd’s pharmacy in Halifax’s north end is looking to become known as a trailblazer for new standards in LGTBQ health services. Ashley Field reports.

Advertisement

