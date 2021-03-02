Global News at Noon Toronto March 2 2021 12:33pm 01:49 Variant of concern found among cases at Scarborough public school Donwood Park Public School in Scarborough is dealing with six cases of COVID-19, all among students. The school was closed temporarily. Miranda Anthistle reports. Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 2 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7672083/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7672083/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?