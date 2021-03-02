Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
March 2 2021 12:33pm
01:49

Variant of concern found among cases at Scarborough public school

Donwood Park Public School in Scarborough is dealing with six cases of COVID-19, all among students. The school was closed temporarily. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Advertisement

Video Home