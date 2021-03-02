Menu

The Morning Show
March 2 2021 12:01pm
06:21

Is the Queen nervous about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah? Expert weighs in

Royal expert Patricia Treble checks in with The Morning Show with updates on Prince Philip’s health and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

