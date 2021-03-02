The Morning Show March 2 2021 12:01pm 06:21 Is the Queen nervous about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah? Expert weighs in Royal expert Patricia Treble checks in with The Morning Show with updates on Prince Philip’s health and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671986/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671986/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?