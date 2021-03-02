Child Abuse March 2 2021 8:24am 04:31 Global Give Back: Toba Centre for Children and Youth In this episode of the Global Give Back, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans checks in with the folks at Toba Centre for Children and Youth. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671572/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671572/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?