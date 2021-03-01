Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 1 2021 9:32pm
01:36

B.C. aims to extend rent freeze to end of 2021

The provincial government says it plans to extend the current freeze on residential rent hikes for all of 2021. Sarah MacDonald has reaction.

Advertisement

Video Home