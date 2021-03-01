Canada March 1 2021 5:55pm 02:14 Long line-ups as mass vaccination begin It was day one of mass vaccination on the island of Montreal on Monday, with 15 public sites open. Montrealers complained of long line-ups and some delays as Phil Carpenter reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7670686/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7670686/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?