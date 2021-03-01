Menu

Canada
March 1 2021 5:55pm
02:14

Long line-ups as mass vaccination begin

It was day one of mass vaccination on the island of Montreal on Monday, with 15 public sites open. Montrealers complained of long line-ups and some delays as Phil Carpenter reports.

