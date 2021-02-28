Menu

Canada
February 28 2021 7:22pm
02:14

Horse season cancelled again in Saskatchewan

There will be no horse racing, for the second year in a row in Saskatchewan. The announcement, made last week, has many local horse jockey’s disappointed.

