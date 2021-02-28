Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 28 2021 5:09pm
02:24

Alberta veteran recalls experience in Gulf War

Feb. 28, 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War. Retired major Bob Crane spoke about his experience in the war.

