Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 28 2021 5:09pm 02:24 Alberta veteran recalls experience in Gulf War Feb. 28, 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War. Retired major Bob Crane spoke about his experience in the war. Alberta veteran recalls his experience 30 years after the Gulf War <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668600/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668600/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?