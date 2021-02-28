Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 28 2021 3:00pm
04:48

School dress code debate

Are school dress codes necessary, and who gets to decide what is ‘appropriate’? We chat with Justice for Girls Director Tracey McIntosh about the debate.

