Global News Morning BC February 27 2021 2:11pm 05:04 B.C. government to go ahead with Site C dam BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau responds to B.C.’s announcement that it will move forward with the Site C dam project despite ballooning costs. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7667352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7667352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?