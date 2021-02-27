Health February 27 2021 9:44am 05:34 Alberta researchers launch program to diagnose rare genetic diseases in children Dr. Peter Kannu, the project lead of the Undiagnosed Disease Program, joins Global News Calgary with details on the work being done to help sick kids in our province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7667110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7667110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?