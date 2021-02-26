Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 26 2021 5:47pm
01:55

Lead poisoning confirmed in death of two Saskatchewan eagles

A Regina wildlife rehabilitation centre is raising awareness after an autopsy confirmed two eagles brought into its care died of lead poisoning.

