Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
February 26 2021 5:58pm
02:01

What will Quebecers do first after they are vaccinated?

A new leger poll suggests eating in a restaurant is at the top of the list in Quebec. As Global’s Phil Carpenter explains, “cruising” is also up there.

Advertisement

Video Home