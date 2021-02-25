Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 25 2021 7:04pm
01:23

Saskatchewan expanding COVID-19 rapid testing

Saskatchewan said it is deploying more than 700,000 rapid point-of-care tests that can be used in a number of settings for testing asymptomatic individuals.

