Quebec veterans or their families who have received care at the veteran’s hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will be entitled to compensation
This is thanks to a settlement agreement that has been reached in the case of a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was launched by the late WWII veteran Wolf Solkin in 2019. Solkin was the voice of Quebec Veterans who claimed their quality of care at the hospital had declined when it was transferred from the federal to provincial government. Dan Spector has more.