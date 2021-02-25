Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 25 2021 11:37am
03:51

Canada’s new travel quarantine rules take effect

Ottawa has officially rolled out its new travel measures. As Travel Consultant Claire Newell explains, the new rules apply to anyone flying into Canada, from anywhere in the world.

