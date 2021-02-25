Global News at 10 Regina February 25 2021 8:13am 01:30 Annual criminal record checks coming for Regina Uber drivers, but not cameras in cars The debate on how to regulate Uber and other rideshare companies in Regina is still ongoing at city hall. Annual criminal record checks coming for Regina Uber drivers, but not cameras in cars <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661871/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661871/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?