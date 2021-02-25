Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 25 2021 6:26am
04:01

Shield of Athena launches conjugal violence awareness campaign

Cases of conjugal violence have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Global’s Laura Casella finds out how one Montreal-area shelter is responding to the crisis.

