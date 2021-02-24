Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 24 2021 9:15pm
01:48

Vancouver School Board under fire for retroactive raises for trustees

The Vancouver School Board is under fire for voting behind closed doors to give trustees a raise retroactive to 2019. Grace Ke reports.

