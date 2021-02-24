Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 24 2021 8:49pm
02:13

SFU study raises questions about age-base mass vaccination program

A new study by SFU researchers is questioning the effectiveness of B.C.’s proposed aged-based mass vaccination program. Jordan Armstrong reports.

