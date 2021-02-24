Global News at 10 Regina February 24 2021 6:48pm 01:30 Street Culture Project releases findings of investigation into sexual assault allegations A third party review of allegations of sexual assault at Regina’s Street Culture Project has been completed forwarded to the Regina Police Service. Street Culture Project releases findings of investigation into sexual assault allegations <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661190/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661190/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?