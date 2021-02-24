Global News at 6 Regina February 24 2021 3:16pm 02:36 Cool down coming: Feb. 24 Saskatchewan weather outlook One more nice day before a weekend cool down. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 24. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7660465/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7660465/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?