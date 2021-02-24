Canada February 24 2021 9:32am 04:46 Marking Pink Shirt Day in Winnipeg February 24 is Pink Shirt Day and Jacqui Kroeker, Principal at Laidlaw School in Winnipeg joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with details on how the school is marking the day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?