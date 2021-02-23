Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 23 2021 9:32pm
02:18

Keith Baldrey on some positive news from Dr. Bonnie Henry

Global’s Keith Baldrey reports that while B.C.’s COVID-19 case numbers are up, there is some positivity from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

