Global News at 10 Regina
February 23 2021 8:08pm
01:55

‘Grabbed my keys and ran’: Regina woman details emergency naloxone revival

A Regina woman rushed to the scene of an apparent overdose Monday night, administering Narcan and potentially saving a life in the process.

