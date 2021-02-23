Menu

News
February 23 2021 7:51pm
02:17

Crown seeks up to 6-year prison term for ‘catastrophic’ Penticton beach attack

It was an emotional day at the Penticton court house on Tuesday where the victim of a life-changing assault on an Okanagan Lake beach in May 2019 told the court how the one-punch attack ruined his life.
Last spring, Thomas Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of Brad Eliason and two young women while they were at a beach bonfire.
Shelby Thom reports on the first of a two-day sentencing hearing to determine the punishment Kruger-Allen will face for his actions.

