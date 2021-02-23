Menu

Economy
February 23 2021 10:16am
02:38

Market and Business Report Feb. 23 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault updates us on Canadian bank earnings, why bond yields appear to be on the rise, and tells us how Home Depot and Shopify are coping in the market.

