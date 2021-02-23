Menu

The Morning Show
February 23 2021 10:00am
05:12

Is it worth travelling with Canada’s new restrictions? Expert weighs in

Travel expert Marty Firestone joins The Morning Show to share details and insight into Canada’s latest travel restrictions.

