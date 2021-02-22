Global News Hour at 6 BC February 22 2021 10:01pm 01:55 Why is Health Canada taking so long to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine? Health Canada says approval of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be happening in the coming days. So what is taking so long? Aaron McArthur reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?