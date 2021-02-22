Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 22 2021 10:01pm
01:55

Why is Health Canada taking so long to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Health Canada says approval of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be happening in the coming days. So what is taking so long? Aaron McArthur reports

