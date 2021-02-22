Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 22 2021 10:32am
04:38

COVID-19 variant detected in Surrey schools

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney joined Neetu Garcha on Global News Morning to discuss the UK variant virus exposure at six schools in Surrey.

