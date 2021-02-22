Entertainment February 22 2021 7:35am 05:21 What to Watch This Week with ET Canada We check in with ET Canada reporter Graeme O’ Neil to talk about the latest shows – from a preview of tonight’s 9-1-1 episode to the return of two familiar faces to home construction. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7654496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7654496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?