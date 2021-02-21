Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 21 2021 9:53pm
01:39

Dog rescued after being trapped in hidden B.C. well for more than 40 hours

Thanks to an alert neighbour, a tiny subject was pulled to safety in White Rock Saturday after being stuck below ground for almost 44 hours.

