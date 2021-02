11 year old Layla has a rare genetic condition which affects every aspect of her life. Despite her challenges, Layla is a very happy and active child. Her family has requested a Variety grant to provide Layla with a standing frame, which will help support Layla so she can participate with her peers. Sophie Lui speaks with Layla’s mom to find out more about their grant application, and how Variety’s assistance continues to help Layla shine.