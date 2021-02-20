good news February 20 2021 4:10pm 01:04 Manitoba snow maze known as “world’s largest” now even bigger for social distancing Creators of the “world’s largest” snow maze in Saint Adolphe, Manitoba have made it even larger to account for social distancing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652912/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652912/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?