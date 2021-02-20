Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 20 2021 1:48pm
04:13

Is Canada headed for a 3rd COVID wave?

UBC Mathematics Professor and Epidemiologist Daniel Coombs breaks down the latest federal modelling data and what it tells us about a possible spring peak.

