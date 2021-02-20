Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 20 2021 1:47pm
05:11

Why Facebook banned news in Australia

Social Media Expert Jesse Miller explains the reasons behind Facebook’s ban of Australian news and why it’s being condemned around the world.

