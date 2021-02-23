Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada, Australia to coordinate efforts to make web giants pay for news

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Click to play video 'Newspapers want feds to even inequity with web giants' Newspapers want feds to even inequity with web giants
WATCH: Newspapers want feds to even inequity with web giants – May 7, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday and agreed to coordinate on efforts to get web giants to pay for news, according to a statement from Ottawa.

Trending Stories

The two leaders “agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media,” a statement detailing the issues discussed in their telephone call said.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
Justin TrudeauCanadaAustraliaScott MorrisonCanada Australia inernet giants pay for newsCanada Australia web giantsweb giants pay for news
Flyers
More weekly flyers