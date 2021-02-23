Canada, Australia to coordinate efforts to make web giants pay for news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday and agreed to coordinate on efforts to get web giants to pay for news, according to a statement from Ottawa.
The two leaders “agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media,” a statement detailing the issues discussed in their telephone call said.
