Global News Hour at 6 BC February 19 2021 9:15pm 02:50 Update on COVID-19 variants of concern in B.C. Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on variants of concern in our province and why Thursday was a milestone day for COVID-19 vaccinations in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652178/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652178/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?