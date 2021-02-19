Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 19 2021 6:00pm
02:19

GTA family fighting for $5.8 Million life saving drug for twins

A GTA family is asking for help to fund a multi-million dollar, life saving drug for their twin daughters and as Melanie Zettler reports, time is running out.

