Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
February 19 2021 4:19pm
01:05

Alberta offering COVID vaccine to all seniors 75 and older

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday that the province is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to all seniors 75 and older, based on vaccine supply.

Advertisement

Video Home