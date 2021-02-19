Global News Morning BC February 19 2021 1:13pm 03:19 Show of Hearts 2021: Pia Toscano American Idol alumn Pia Toscano joins anchor Neetu Garcha to discuss her involvement with this year’s Variety Show of Hearts, and what it’s like to perform with the Legendary David Foster. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?