Global News Morning BC
February 19 2021 1:13pm
03:19

Show of Hearts 2021: Pia Toscano

American Idol alumn Pia Toscano joins anchor Neetu Garcha to discuss her involvement with this year’s Variety Show of Hearts, and what it’s like to perform with the Legendary David Foster.

