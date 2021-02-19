The Morning Show February 19 2021 10:54am 04:23 Perseverance rover: Scientist on when we can expect samples back from Mars Brock University’s Dr. Mariek Schmidt joins The Morning Show to share her experience of working with scientists on NASA’s Perseverance mission to Mars. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650345/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650345/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?