The Morning Show
February 19 2021 10:54am
04:23

Perseverance rover: Scientist on when we can expect samples back from Mars

Brock University’s Dr. Mariek Schmidt joins The Morning Show to share her experience of working with scientists on NASA’s Perseverance mission to Mars.

