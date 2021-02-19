Menu

Health
February 19 2021 8:06am
04:48

Encourage Recovery MB Tour

A 5000 kilometre snowmobile ride around Manitoba is raising funds for First Steps Wellness Centre Winnipeg and Executive Director, Shane Hartje, joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more.

