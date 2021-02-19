Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 19 2021 7:53am
03:41

Local chef has Royal ambitions

After opening a pop up Cambodian restaurant and writing a cook book, Montreal chef Chanthy Yen has launched his most ambitious project ever. Global’s Kim Sullivan has the details.

