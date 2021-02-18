Menu

Canada
February 18 2021 8:32pm
03:23

Alberta geologist set to work on NASA Mars mission

Chris Herd, a planetary geologist at the University of Alberta, joins the Global’s Joel Senick to discuss his role in guiding the Perseverance Rover to collect rock samples on Mars.

