Canada February 18 2021 8:32pm 03:23 Alberta geologist set to work on NASA Mars mission Chris Herd, a planetary geologist at the University of Alberta, joins the Global’s Joel Senick to discuss his role in guiding the Perseverance Rover to collect rock samples on Mars. Mars scientist from Alberta excited to begin exploration after successful rover landing <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649711/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649711/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?