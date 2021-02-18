What is the B.C. government doing to prevent hate crimes toward Asian-Canadians?

Speaking to reporters at his weekly media briefing, Premier John Horgan addresses a question about what the provincial government is doing to stop hate crimes against Asian-Canadians following reports of a dramatic increase since the beginning of the pandemic. Horgan says he condemns hate crimes and is working with members of the Chinese community to bring forward anti-racism legislation. B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is reaching out to law enforcement officials to make sure hate crimes are prosecuted.